Detroit police search for person of interest in Walgreens CD theft

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to track down a person of interest connected to a theft at a Walgreens in mid December.

Police say a man walked into the store in the 22300 block of Moross on the afternoon of December 13, picked up some CDs, and placed them on the counter. The man then reportedly waited for the employee to turn around and took off with the merchandise.

The person of interest in this case pictured above may also have knowledge of other crimes in the area, according to police.