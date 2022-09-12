Detroit police searching for 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man who reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police say Jamal Brown was last seen leaving his residence in the 6000 block of Whitewood on September 8 around 2 p.m.

Brown is described as 5’7” and 140 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was reportedly wearing a black sweater with purple lettering spelling “Runtz” on it and blue jeans with cuts on the leg.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1001.