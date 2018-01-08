Detroit police searching for 23-year-old who suffers from mental illness

Light Snow
HI: 37°
LO: 32°
(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 23-year-old woman.
Police say Carolee Marie Mason last spoke with her parents on January 6. She was supposed to meet them at Tim Horton's near Hancock and Cass around 6 p.m. but never showed up, according to police.
Carolee reportedly suffers from mental illness and is on medication.
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.