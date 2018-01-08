Detroit police searching for 23-year-old who suffers from mental illness

5:29 AM, Jan 8, 2018
(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 23-year-old woman.

Police say Carolee Marie Mason last spoke with her parents on January 6. She was supposed to meet them at Tim Horton's near Hancock and Cass around 6 p.m. but never showed up, according to police. 

Carolee reportedly suffers from mental illness and is on medication. 

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police. 

