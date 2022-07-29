Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing 65-year-old man who never made it to dialysis appointment

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 29, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help to locate a 65-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Robert Kimbrough was last seen July 22 around noon, at West Sinai Grace Hospital on 6071 Outer Drive.

Police say Kimbrough was being dropped off for his dialysis appointment at Sinai Grace Hospital and never made it to the appointment.

Robert is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black slippers, and a black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Departments 12th Precinct as 313-596-1200.

