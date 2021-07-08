Watch
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous homicide susupect

Posted at 8:26 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 20:30:26-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the search for an armed and dangerous suspect in connection to an ongoing barricaded gunman situation.

Parrish Demone VanPelt, 26, is being sought after for his alleged involvement in a homicide near the 17100 block of Stoepel in Detroit.

The barricaded situation has been ongoing for several hours. Police say two people were shot – a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. The 24-year-old has since died from his injuries.

This situation is still developing. If you have information on VanPelt's whereabouts, contact 911.

