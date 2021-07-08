Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous homicide susupect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the search for an armed and dangerous suspect in connection to an ongoing barricaded gunman situation.

Parrish Demone VanPelt, 26, is being sought after for his alleged involvement in a homicide near the 17100 block of Stoepel in Detroit.

The barricaded situation has been ongoing for several hours. Police say two people were shot – a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet. The 24-year-old has since died from his injuries.

UPDATE: We are searching for 26-year-old Parrish Demone VanPelt who we believe is involved in a homicide investigation near 17100 block of Stoepel.



We believe he is armed and dangerous. If you have any information please immediately call 911. pic.twitter.com/McrFL69tDb — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 7, 2021

This situation is still developing. If you have information on VanPelt's whereabouts, contact 911.