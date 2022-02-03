Detroit police searching for driver who ran over teen multiple times in school parking lot

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find the person they say is responsible for a critical assault on the morning of January 17.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was ran over by the driver of a dark SUV multiple times in a school parking lot in the 15400 block of Maddelein before the start of school.

Police say the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 17 and video shows the vehicle entering the school grounds.The vehicle has reportedly been recovered.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call police at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.