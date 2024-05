DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding the family of a child who is nonverbal and was found wandering in the city Thursday evening.

The child, who is believed to be around 7 years old, was found around 7 p.m. in the area of Linwood and W. Davison streets.

Anyone who recognizes the child or knows his family is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th District Precinct at 313-596-1001.