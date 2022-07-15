Watch Now
Detroit police searching for man missing from adult foster home

Posted at 2:43 PM, Jul 15, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man.

Paul Hammontree, 53, of Detroit was last seen on July 13 at approximately 5:00 pm.

He left an adult foster care home located in the 12000 block of Terry on the city’s west side and failed to return.

Hammontree, a white male, has green eyes, salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit. According to his caretaker, Hammontree suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and is autistic.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Paul Hammontree, please contact DPD’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

