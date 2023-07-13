Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday

Detroit Police Department
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 11:58:52-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen Monday.

Zyarre Crews, 13, of Detroit was last seen on July 10 at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of East Street in Detroit when her mother went to check on her and found she was not home.

Crews, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black box braids and brown eyes and it is not known what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Zyarre Crews, please contact DPD’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340.

