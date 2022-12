(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Malayia Denson was discovered missing on December 12 around 5 a.m. from the 3100 block of S. Greyfriars.

Her family reported to police that Denson has depression.

Denson is described as 5’4” and about 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.