Detroit police searching for missing 18-year-old man with autism

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old who has autism. 

Police say Robert Perkins III was last seen at his home  in the 15400 block of Ferguson on July 4 at 5:58 p.m. He was reportedly wearing a gray “Good Guys Chuckle” shirt, gray basketball shorts, white socks, black shoes and was carrying a blue backpack.

He is described as a Black male, about 5’6” and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-399-6607. 

