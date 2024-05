DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old man who has bipolar disorder.

Police say Bishop Payton left his home in the 20000 block of Shrewsbury on May 5 and did not return.

He might be driving a silver 2014 Ford Focus with Michigan plate #70GT16.

Payton is described as Black male, about 5’11,” 140 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.