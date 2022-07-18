Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing 23-year-old with bipolar disorder

Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 18, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ)  — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old who has bipolar disorder.

Police say Laurell Diaz left her home on July 17 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Martingale to go to the grocery store in a dark blue Dodge Caravan and did not return.

The vehicle reportedly has accident damage to the passenger side.

She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, beige or brown pants, and multi-colored “Jordan” shoes.

Laurell is described as a Black female with dark brown hair and brown eyes, about 5’6” and around 300 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call police.

