Detroit police searching for missing 32-year-old Jovon English

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 32-year-old Jovon English.

English was last seen on December 18 at his home in the 18600 block of Conley Street around 11 a.m.

Police say he contacted family members on December 23, but no one has seen or heard from him since.

Jovon is described as 5'7", about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a dark brown complexion. He is also bald.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call police.