Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25.

Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment.

Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600 block of Snowden around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was reportedly wearing a black coat, dark pants, and white gym shoes.

Gregory has brown eyes, black hair, is about 282 pounds and 6’1”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1201.