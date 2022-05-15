Detroit police searching for missing 38-year-old with mental illness

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 38-year-old woman who has mental illness.

Police say Tamika Carroll left her home in the 19400 block of Riopelle on May 11 around 3:30 p.m. and did not return home.

Tamika was reportedly last seen wearing a black scarf on her head, a white top, a gold necklace with a “T” on it, blue jeans and white Nike Air Max shoes.

She’s described as 5’4” and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1101.