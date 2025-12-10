Detroit police searching for missing 40-year-old with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 40-year-old woman who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The Detroit Police Department says Sarah Booth left her home on December 8 and did not return. She was last seen in the 1200 block of E. Grand Boulevard.

Booth was wearing a black jacket with green stripes, a white shirt, gray jogging pants and tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Booth is described as 5’9” and about 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with shaved sides. She also has an Old English “D” on her left inner forearm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740.

