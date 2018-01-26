Detroit police searching for missing 46-year-old woman

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 46-year-old Gloria Williams.

Police say Williams was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Auburn on January 17 around 11 a.m.

She is about 5'-8" and 200 pounds.

Police say she is in good physical health, but suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.