Detroit police searching for missing 46-year-old woman

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 46-year-old Gloria Williams.
Police say Williams was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of Auburn on January 17 around 11 a.m.
She is about 5'-8" and 200 pounds.
Police say she is in good physical health, but suffers from mental health issues.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
