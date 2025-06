DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 52-year-old woman who they say has bipolar disorder.

Police say Misty Kennon went missing after leaving a local hospital in the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard on Sunday, June 8.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black shirt, and black shorts.

She’s described as 5’2” and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police.