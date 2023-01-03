Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old man with schizophrenia

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 60-year-old man. His sister reportedly told police he has schizophrenia.

Police say Mack Heidelberg was last seen on December 29 around 2:30 a.m. leaving from his residence in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson.

Mack was reportedly wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, blue jeans and gray boots when he left.

He's described as 5'5" and 140 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5701.