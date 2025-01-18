Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman who has schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 61-year-old woman who has schizophrenia and diabetes.

Police say Toni Harris was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home in the 1200 block of Selden on January 15. She reportedly never made it to her home in the 11600 block of Plainview.

She was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black scarf, and beige jogging pants.

She has brown eyes and black hair, is about 5’3” and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340.