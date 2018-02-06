Detroit police searching for missing 68-year-old Valley Marie Pitchford

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old who suffers from schizophrenia.

Police say Valley Marie Pitchford was last known to be at her home in the 7300 block of Fielding on February 5 around 11 a.m.

Pitchford may be driving a pink 2001 Toyota.

She's described as a black female, 5'7" and about 195 pounds with black/gray/copper hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police.