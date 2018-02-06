Detroit police searching for missing 68-year-old Valley Marie Pitchford

8:19 AM, Feb 6, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 68-year-old who suffers from schizophrenia. 

Police say Valley Marie Pitchford was last known to be at her home in the 7300 block of Fielding on February 5 around 11 a.m.

Pitchford may be driving a pink 2001 Toyota. 

She's described as a black female, 5'7" and about 195 pounds with black/gray/copper hair, and brown eyes. 

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top