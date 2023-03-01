Detroit police searching for missing 74-year-old with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old man who reportedly has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Police say Duane Gustafson was last seen after he was discharged from a hospital in the 19600 block of Goulburn around 3:30 p.m. on February 27.

He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, blue hospital pants, and black and white shoes.

He’s described as 165 pounds, 6’2” with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5901.