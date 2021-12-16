Watch
News

Actions

Detroit police searching for missing 78 year-old man with dementia

items.[0].image.alt
Detroit Police Department
Missing person: Robert Lee Jones
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:22:14-05

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit authorities are looking for 78-year-old Robert Lee Jones who was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. on W. Grand Boulevard on the 2000 block. According to his caregiver, Jones has dementia.

Police say Jones was last seen wearing a dark blue trench coat, a green collared shirt with a white collared shirt underneath, and a black beanie. Jones is described as a bald African American male with a white beard. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jones whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!