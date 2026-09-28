Detroit police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday night.

David Stewart was last seen around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near Albion and Gietzen streets.

David is described as 4-foot-2 and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and green pajamas and no shoes.

Anyone with information about David's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Cmdr. Eric Decker at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.