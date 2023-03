DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 82-year-old man.

Police say David Ciuma was last seen leaving his home in the 16000 block of Eastburn on February 13.

He was reportedly wearing a black hat, gray blazer, white shirt, green pants, and brown dress shoes.

He is bald with brown eyes, about 160 pounds and 5’7.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5901.