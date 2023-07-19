Detroit police searching for missing man last seen at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing man with schizophrenia who was last seen at a hospital in Detroit.

Daveantae Vincent, 29, was last seen July 14 at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit on W. Outer Drive near Schaefer Highway.

Police say Vincent left the hospital without permission and his mother hasn’t been able to contact him. Vincent is diagnosed with schizophrenia, police said.

He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240.