Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7

WXYZ
Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 08, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Maurice McDonald, 15, of Detroit was last seen on February 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 19400 block of Heyden in Detroit when he left home without permission.

McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, and a black backpack with reflective stripes.

According to McDonald’s father, he has a learning disability.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Maurice McDonald, please contact DPD’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

