Detroit police searching for missing girl last seen Saturday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen late Saturday.

Makayla Robinson, 12, of Detroit was last seen on March 25 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the 14900 block of Seymour in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Robinson, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has black hair styled in a bun, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and gray North Face jacket, blue jeans, and pink Ugg boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robinson, please contact DPD’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

