Detroit police searching for missing teen girl, one month old last seen Wednesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen girl and her one month old infant last seen Wednesday.

Neaveh Allen, 16, of Detroit was last seen on April 5 at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the 9400 block of Woodlawn in Detroit when she left her residence with her one month old infant and failed to return home.

Allen, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robinson, please contact DPD’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.