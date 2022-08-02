Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen July 31 around 6 p.m. when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest.

Allen is described as 5-foot-7 and about 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts with no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.