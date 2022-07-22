Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable man with mental illness

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 3.20.58 PM.png
Detroit Police Department
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 3.20.58 PM.png
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 15:23:13-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man.

Anthony Brooks, 54, of Detroit was last seen on July 9. Mr. Brooks’ daughter last saw him at the end of May this year and has not been able to get in contact with him.

Winters, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan and white shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Anthony Brooks, please contact DPD’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

