Detroit police searching for missing woman with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Michelle Parker, 37, of Detroit was last seen on January 10 at approximately 11:00 am. She left her residence located in the 12600 block of Cortland on the city’s west side and failed to return home. Parker, a black female, is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has brown eyes, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a brown blouse with yellow and pink flowers on it and beige pants.

According to her family, she suffers from a mental illness.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Michelle Parker, please contact DPD’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

