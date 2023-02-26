Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing woman with mental illnesses

WXYZ
Maria Brayboy
Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 26, 2023
The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman suffering from mental illnesses last seen Saturday.

Maria Brayboy, 53, of Detroit was last seen on February 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the 8300 block of Ohio in Detroit when she left her residence in a Ford Escape and failed to return home.

Brayboy is a white female and is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black leather jacket, and black shirt.

According to her mother, Brayboy suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Maria Brayboy, please contact DPD’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

