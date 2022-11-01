Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

Latricia Scott.png
Detroit Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Latricia Scott
Latricia Scott.png
Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 17:06:24-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has schizophrenia.

Latricia Scott, 42, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on E. Grand Boulevard near Agnes Street.

Authorities say Scott left her home and did not return. A caretaking told police she suffers from schizophrenia.

Scott is described as 5-foot-5 and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white bonnet, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!