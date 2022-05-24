Detroit police searching for street racers who shot at officers early Saturday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The search continues for four persons of interest involved in firing 8 rounds at a Detroit Police cruiser.

RELATED: Suspects sought after shots fired at Detroit police during street racing incident

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the area of Davison and Dexter.

Officers say they were trying to pull the suspects over for reckless driving.

Detroit police released dashcam video of the incident and after seeing the footage, Detroit Police Chief James White said his department is angry and will not tolerate this type of violence.

"Directly above the driver's head, the driver of our scout car, the bullet strike, right over his head. I'm talking 8-10 inches and this is a completely different gathering we're having today," Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said during a press conference.

The department is now looking for the people of interest. Chief White adds that he is not taking the incident lightly.

"It puts the drivers of these vehicles at risk. It puts the bystanders at risk. And they do it oftentimes for social media clicks," he said.

Street racing units are out daily in Detroit, especially on weekends after an uptick of these incidents in the city and across the country.

DPD is asking the suspects to come forward or face serious charges.

If anyone recognizes those involved, please call crime stoppers at 1-800-speak-up.