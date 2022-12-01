Detroit police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for information to help them find a suspect connected to a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 around 11:30 a.m. on Pierson Street near Cathedral Street.

Police say the suspect shot an 18-year-old man outside of the location.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Miles Murphy. He's about 6-feet tall and 290 pounds, police say. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.