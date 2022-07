(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Woodward just north of McNichols. A witness on the scene tells 7 Action News they saw an older man jogging opposite of traffic when he was hit.

They say the driver then took off.

Detroit police say they are searching for a maroon sedan that they think was involved in the accident.

