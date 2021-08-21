Detroit police searching for suspects after triple shooting leaves 1 dead

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person dead.
Police say the three victims were traveling north on Hayes near E. State Fair in a red sedan when suspect(s) in a gray Chrysler 300 opened fire on their vehicle. One of the victims passed away, the two other victims are listed in critical and stable condition at a local hospital.
Police are asking for the community’s help in this case. If you have any information, please call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The suspect vehicle was captured on camera:
GREEN LIGHT CAM - Video of suspect(s) vehicle involved in the triple shooting on Hayes & E State Fair.— Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) August 21, 2021
Anyone with information, call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. #OneDetroit #ProtectAndServe pic.twitter.com/jCJeaUfVfl