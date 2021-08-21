Watch
Detroit police searching for suspects after triple shooting leaves 1 dead

Posted at 10:14 PM, Aug 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person dead.

Police say the three victims were traveling north on Hayes near E. State Fair in a red sedan when suspect(s) in a gray Chrysler 300 opened fire on their vehicle. One of the victims passed away, the two other victims are listed in critical and stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are asking for the community’s help in this case. If you have any information, please call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The suspect vehicle was captured on camera:

