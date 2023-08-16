Detroit police searching for suspects wanted in connection to officer shooting

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate the suspects wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting of an officer last week.

Police say on August 11 at 12:03 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notice at Whitehill and Morang. When they arrived, a suspect reportedly fired shots, hitting one of the officers, before running away from the area.

Police have released images of the suspects, all described as being in their late teens to early 20s, about 5’7” to 5’9” with slim builds and dark hair.

Anyone who has information regarding this suspects or the incident is asked to call the police department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Detroit Rewards TV is also offering an $1,000 reward for information.