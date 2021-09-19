Detroit Police searching for two suspects connected to shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are searching for two suspects connected with a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a silver Chevy Malibu driven by a female and a male in the passenger seat fired shots at a black Saturn striking three people on September 18 at around 7:30 p.m..

Police say the silver Malibu was leaving a gas station and heading north on Ashton, East on 7 Mile then South on Southfield Fwy.

While headed South on Southfield service drive the passenger fired multiple shots police say.

Police said the woman was wearing a blue jean jacket with a tan short set. She is around 5'3. The passenger appeared to have short dreadlocks or braids with a black hoodie. Police say he was around 5'7.

Detroit Police is asking anyone with information to call 313-596-5840 and ask for Detective Flanders with any information. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP!