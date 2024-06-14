Detroit police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a driver who they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue near Mapleridge Street, which is south of 7 Mile Road.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was crossing the street on Gratiot and was hit by a person driving a black Ford Edge.

The suspect took off from the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken by medics to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle had front-end damage after the crash and a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can also provide information to detroitrewards.tv.

