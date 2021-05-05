Detroit police seek driver of dark gray vehicle involved in homicide on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the west side on March 21.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Grand Boulevard and Linwood. The suspect fired shots hitting a 41-year-old man. The victim later died at a hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 200, with a spoiler on the back and accident damage to the passenger's side, rear quarter panel.

If you have information on this deadly shooting, contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.