Detroit police seek help in identifying suspect in attempted arson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the night of Halloween, a man made several attempts to set a Detroit home on Mark Twain Street on fire.

“I think it’s really ridiculous,” said Paul Norwood who’s been living in the neighborhood for over 50 years. “It’s a real nice neighborhood. It’s been quiet.”

But it was far from quiet on Oct. 31 just before 9:30 p.m. when Detroit police and fire departments were called to a home near 7 Mile Road.

In surveillance video shared with WXYZ, you can see a man approach the home several times with a Molotov cocktail style bomb in his hand. He returns for a third time, throwing the bottle and shattering the front window.

“Someone did that intentionally and it happens over here, it’s kind of scary,” said a mother who lives not too far away and doesn’t want to be identified.

“That is startling to see because what if he targeted the wrong home?” she continued.

Police say no one was injured. They say the motive is currently unknown.

At the moment, they are asking the community for help with identifying the man caught on surveillance attempting arson.

Detroit Police Department A courtesy photo from surveillance footage of an arson suspect on Oct. 31, 2021.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing all gray clothing and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city of Detroit’s arson unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.