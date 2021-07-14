Detroit police seek help locating legally blind man suffering from memory loss

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Norman Crawford, 76, has been missing since Tuesday, July 13, his family told police. Officers are asking the public for help locating the man who is legally blind and suffers from memory loss.

Crawford was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 13 in the 2000 block of Glynn St.

He's 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has short gray hair, and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a long sleeve blue jean shirt and black cargo pants with black and white shoes.

If you have information on Crawford's whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-1040.