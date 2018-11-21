Detroit police seek help locating missing teen

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Kayla King, 13, was last seen in the 10000 block of Lanark at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20. According to a police report, she had just had an argument with her mother and left the home.

King is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has a ponytail with a black band over her hair. She was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and black boots.

If you know of King's whereabouts, please contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900.