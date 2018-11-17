Detroit police seek suspects caught on camera illegally dumping boat on street

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police need help finding two suspects wanted for illegal dumping on the city's east side.

On Nov. 10 around 11:13 p.m., a dark-colored pickup -- possibly a GMC or Chevy -- towing a boat, approached a wooded area, police say.

The suspects are captured on camera getting out of the vehicle, unlatching the boat from the truck and leaving the boat on the street.

Police have not disclosed the area where the boat was dumped.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may have light covers over each tail light and a partial CDC license plate.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the incident, give police a call at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.