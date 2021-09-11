Detroit police seeking man believed to have caused explosion at BP gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man believed to have been driving a red SUV that was caught on video slamming into gas pumps while doing donuts in a gas station parking lot.

The incident, which happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, caused a small explosion and fire at BP gas station in the area of 18137 Joy Road on the west side, right by the Southfield Freeway.

The incident was caught on video by Project Green Light cameras.

The suspect left the scene after causing the fire, which also damaged the vehicle which was found abandoned.

Video from a nearby gas station shows the man police believe to be the driver. He is seen wearing a blue Nike short set with white around the collar, yellow bold Nike lettering across the torso, a white vertical stripe along the side of shorts, and white socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.