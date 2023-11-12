Detroit police seeking suspect connected to two non-fatal stabbings Sunday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect accused in two non-fatal stabbings Sunday on Detroit's westside.

The first incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Dexter. Police say a male in his 60s was stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Just over an hour later, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police confirm a male in his 60s was stabbed in the area of Grand River and Clarendon. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Following the second stabbing incident, the suspect fled in the area of Clarendon and I-96 in Detroit.

The suspect may still be in possession of a weapon and is considered to be dangerous. If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately and do not approach.

"Avoid contact with unknown individuals while police investigate. Officers are actively searching for the suspect. Use extreme caution and call 911 if you see this individual," the Detroit Police Department said Sunday.

