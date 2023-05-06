Detroit police seeking suspect in connection to triple shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for the public’s help in connection to a triple shooting that occured Saturday on Detroit's westside.

Police say, Saturday at approximately 3:11 a.m. a person fired shots that struck three adult males inside the Mobil Gas Station located at 12800 W. McNichols in Detroit.

One of the victims died from his injuries and the other two victims were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, police say fled in a white Ford Expedition.

If you recognize the suspect, his vehicle, or have any information connected to this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.